TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As gas prices climb, brace yourself because they may be going even higher.

AAA estimates the price of a gallon of regular gas may be near $5.00 a gallon by the end of the week.

“We’re setting new records seemingly every single week,” said Mark Jenkins with AAA. “We’re now at a record high of $4.76 per gallon and unfortunately it looks like the pain at the pump could get even worse here in the coming days.”

Jenkins said the increase is due to supply and demand on a global scale.

“The E.U. is looking to find their fuel elsewhere because of an embargo on Russian crude, so there is a lot of competition for gasoline,” Jenkins said. “The United States is now exporting more gasoline than it has in recent years, so there is less supply to go around at a time when more and more people are driving again for the summer.”

AAA said there are things you can do to save:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Jenkins said you should also consider filling up your tank before Monday.

“Often times here in Florida for whatever reason retailers increase their prices on a Monday afternoon,” Jenkins said.

This Monday prices may go up by 10 to 15 cents a gallon and it’s not expected to come down anytime soon.