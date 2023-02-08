TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Biden is set to arrive in the Bay area Thursday to talk about lowering healthcare costs.

This year, under the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government capped Insulin drugs at $35 per month for people on Medicare.

During his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, Biden called on congress to extend that cap to all Americans.

It’s a plan that could help millions of Americans who struggle to cover the skyrocketing costs of insulin.

“Let’s cap the cost of insulin for everybody at $35,” Biden said.

“It would make a huge difference in our lives,” said Connie Bianchi.

Binachi doesn’t have health insurance, so she’s forced to spend nearly $600 dollars a month on insulation for her son, who suffers from Type 1 Diabetes.

“It’s not something we can choose not to get,” Bianchi said.

Every month she chooses between paying bills or getting her son insulin.

“We recently lost our place because it’s more important that he stay alive,” Bianchi said. Her son is also forced to ration his medication.

Bianchi hopes lawmakers will do something soon to help ease the burden.

“I stay up nights, I’m not going to lie,” Bianchi said. “I cry a lot, I constantly worry.”