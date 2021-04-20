‘Batman’ reunites pup rescued in Tampa Bay with North Carolina family

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When he’s not fighting crime, Batman has a soft spot for lost pets.

The “Dark Knight” himself helped the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center reunite a dog with its owners.

The owner of pup “Monsieur” now lives in North Carolina and couldn’t afford the trip to Tampa to pick him up.

So Batman hopped in his Batmobile and gave Monsieur a lift.

“You don’t have to have superpowers to give a dog a second chance and be that whole dog’s world. You save that one dog you save that whole world entire for that dog,” he said.

This caped crusader runs “Batman 4 Paws,” which helps rescue animals and transport them to their owners, no matter how far away they may be.

Batman 4 Paws was founded in 2018 and is a certified nonprofit.