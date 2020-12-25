Barricaded man fires at Tampa officers, remains inside hotel room, police say

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police say they are attempting to de-escalate a situation at a Tampa hotel where an armed man has barricaded himself for over 12 hours.

Police say it started around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon when police say the man got into a physical altercation with someone at the Roadway Inn and fired gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene they found the man had barricaded himself inside the hotel room,

still armed. Police say the man has fired at officers multiple times and they’re working to get the man to surrender.

No officers have been injured.

