TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Barnes & Noble’s South Tampa location is moving, but fans of the bookstore won’t have to go far to get their fix.

This is the first new Barnes & Noble store to open in Tampa in 15 years, according to a news release from the book-seller. The company said it’s seeing a “period of tremendous growth, buoyed by a reading renaissance and renewed enthusiasm for physical bookstores,” with 30 new locations set to open this year.

The company said more new locations opened in 2022 alone than in the 10-year period between 2009-2019.

After 29 years on Dale Mabry, Barnes & Noble is moving to Tampa Town Square, a collection of shops and restaurants on W. Kennedy Blvd. near the Westshore Plaza Mall. It’s less than two miles from the current location.

“We are so glad to be moving a short distance to such a beautiful new store, and with no interruption in service,” said store manager Becky Boldizar, who has been with the company for 14 years. “Our booksellers are excited to show the community all the thought and care we’ve put into crafting the new location. We cannot wait to build new memories with this wonderful community.”

The store officially opens with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 1, featuring crime-fiction author Michael Connelly. Connelly will also sign copies of his new novel, Desert Star.