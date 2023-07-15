TAMPA, Fla, (WFLA) — Come on Barbie, let’s go party (in Tampa)!

As the “Barbie” movie approaches its release on Friday, July 21, Tampa is gearing up with themed events all week long.

Barbie Beach Bash

  • Life-size Barbie bus photo booth, pool props, yard games and more!
  • When: Saturday, July 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Location: Armature Works, 1910 North Ola Avenue
  • Cost: Free

Barbie Beach Party

  • Custom lip and skin treatments
  • When: Monday, July 17 from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
  • Location: Holiday Inn Express, 3528 Commercial Way in Spring Hill
  • Cost: Treatment prices vary
Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Barbie’ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Summer Series: Barbie

  • Dress up in Barbie-themed pajamas or costumes
  • When: Thursday, July 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Location: The Grove 16, 6333 Wesley Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel
  • Cost: $10

Random Fandom: Barbie

  • Movie themed games
  • When: Friday, July 21 at 3 p.m.
  • Location: New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main Street
  • Cost: Free
Margot Robbie, left, and Ryan Gosling arrive at the premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Malibu Barbie Party

  • Enjoy a night of wine and canvas Barbie style
  • When: Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m.
  • Location: Event Venue, 4152 U.S. 19 in New Port Richey
  • Cost: $20

Pink Festival

  • Movie watch party- wear pink, eat free popcorn, sing and dance!
  • When: Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m.
  • Location: The Grove 16, 6333 Wesley Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel
  • Cost: Free, $35 for VIP

Barbie Rooftop Party with Barbie-Inspired Cocktails

  • Party on a rooftop with Barbie-inspired Cocktail Specials
  • When: Friday, July 21
  • Location: Luna Lounge, 930 South Howard Avenue
  • Cost: Varies

Mermaid Barbie Art Show and Performance

  • Mermaid-themed Barbie art show and performance
  • When: Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m.
  • Location: Coastal Creative, 2201 First Avenue South in St. Pete
  • Cost: $10
A general view of atmosphere at the premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Barbie Roller Skate

  • Barbie and Ken look-a-like contest, Babrie photo box, games and skate
  • When: Friday, July 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Location: United Skates of America, 5121 North Armenia Avenue
  • Cost: $11, $5 skate rental

Barbie Kids Party

  • Themed painting party for kids
  • When: Saturday, July 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Location: Joe’s Palette, 1915 East Bay Drive in Largo
  • Cost: $20-$25