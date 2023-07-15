TAMPA, Fla, (WFLA) — Come on Barbie, let’s go party (in Tampa)!
As the “Barbie” movie approaches its release on Friday, July 21, Tampa is gearing up with themed events all week long.
Barbie Beach Bash
- Life-size Barbie bus photo booth, pool props, yard games and more!
- When: Saturday, July 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Location: Armature Works, 1910 North Ola Avenue
- Cost: Free
Barbie Beach Party
- Custom lip and skin treatments
- When: Monday, July 17 from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
- Location: Holiday Inn Express, 3528 Commercial Way in Spring Hill
- Cost: Treatment prices vary
Summer Series: Barbie
- Dress up in Barbie-themed pajamas or costumes
- When: Thursday, July 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: The Grove 16, 6333 Wesley Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel
- Cost: $10
Random Fandom: Barbie
- Movie themed games
- When: Friday, July 21 at 3 p.m.
- Location: New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main Street
- Cost: Free
Malibu Barbie Party
- Enjoy a night of wine and canvas Barbie style
- When: Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m.
- Location: Event Venue, 4152 U.S. 19 in New Port Richey
- Cost: $20
Pink Festival
- Movie watch party- wear pink, eat free popcorn, sing and dance!
- When: Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m.
- Location: The Grove 16, 6333 Wesley Grove Boulevard in Wesley Chapel
- Cost: Free, $35 for VIP
Barbie Rooftop Party with Barbie-Inspired Cocktails
- Party on a rooftop with Barbie-inspired Cocktail Specials
- When: Friday, July 21
- Location: Luna Lounge, 930 South Howard Avenue
- Cost: Varies
Mermaid Barbie Art Show and Performance
- Mermaid-themed Barbie art show and performance
- When: Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m.
- Location: Coastal Creative, 2201 First Avenue South in St. Pete
- Cost: $10
Barbie Roller Skate
- Barbie and Ken look-a-like contest, Babrie photo box, games and skate
- When: Friday, July 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Location: United Skates of America, 5121 North Armenia Avenue
- Cost: $11, $5 skate rental
Barbie Kids Party
- Themed painting party for kids
- When: Saturday, July 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Location: Joe’s Palette, 1915 East Bay Drive in Largo
- Cost: $20-$25