Back-to-school battle: Hillsborough superintendent visits Tallahassee to discuss virtual school start plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools traveled to the state capital on Tuesday to speak with state education leaders about the district’s plan to start school online for four weeks.

That plan has turned into a showdown between the Florida Education Department and the third-largest school district in the state. State leaders say the plan to begin virtually violates Florida’s reopening orders. The school district disagrees, saying they explicitly followed the state’s order.

“Superintendent @AddisonGDavis made the decision to travel to Tallahassee today to meet with Department of Education representatives to discuss our district’s position,” a tweet posted to the school district’s accounts aid. “Superintendent Davis’ [sic] continues to advocate for the safety and health of our students and staff.”

The Hillsborough County school board voted last week to start school with four weeks of online learning. But the next day, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent the school board a letter rebuking that plan, essentially forcing the school district to pump the brakes.

But the Hillsborough school district is not backing down. A district spokesperson released a statement Monday saying the school board “made an informed decision.”

“The panel was asked if we should open our doors and not one medical professional could recommend opening today,” the statement said.

