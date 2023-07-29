TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Back-to-school season is right around the corner, and those supplies can come with a hefty price tag.

“Kids come back on Aug 10, teachers come back on Aug 2,” said Hillsborough County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations Chris Farkas. “We’re so excited to welcome people back, excited to be back here in the hot Tampa Bay area, but today we’re going to give you those supplies so when you get to school, you’ll be ready to learn and have some fun.”

It was the Bullard Family Foundation’s 6th Back-to-School Bash.

The event was presented by AdventHealth, Fran Haasch Law Group, and Skanska at Raymond James Stadium.

30,000 backpacks were given away to Bay Area students.

Kids were also able to receive free physicals and eye exams, making health a priority this back-to-school season.

“It’s really important for kids to be checked before they go to school so that we address any necessary issues,” said Sandra Burnetter with AdventHealth. “If they need glasses, if it’s hard to see the board or hear what the teacher is saying and they need a hearing exam, that can impede them from being successful in their school year.”

The event was hosted by WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil who prioritizes giving back to his community in Tampa Bay.

“I’m a product of sexual assault, my mother having me at 12 years old,” Thaddeus Bullard explained.

He said it was an unfortunate situation, that ended up turning into a blessing.

“There’s a lot of people that helped me become the man that I am today and brought resources to me at a time when I didn’t have them,” he said. “Now, I get to be the catalyst to empower those around me to do the same.”

He isn’t the only one.

More than 20 local food vendors gave away free food to families attending the event.

One of those vendors was Livy O’s, co-owned by Lennise Germany.

“For us, it became ‘we’ve got to be a part of this,'” she said, “It’s necessary for us to be joined united forces, and through our company, we serve kids as well so for us, it was a no brainer.”

Click here for more back-to-school resources.