‘Back the Blue’ rallies planned in Tampa and Lakeland to support police

TAMPA (WFLA) – Several groups are planning to hold rallies in support of law enforcement on Saturday.

Kristen Krutz organized the Tampa event with several other women. She said she has four relatives who are police officers, and she’s worried about how they’re being treated right now.

“I support law enforcement, but I’ve never been involved in big events,” Krutz said. “I’ve never even posted on my Facebook page about this topic until riots started happening. I’m very careful to differentiate the two things, between protests and rioting, to me they’re very different.”

Hundreds of people have responded to the event to say they are going or interested, but Krutz said many more have told her they support her, but are too scared to attend for fear of backlash.

8 On Your Side spoke to two young Tampa men, J’Khari Wilson and Ahmed Osman, who said they don’t support the message Krutz is trying to send.

“I’ve never had a good interaction with law enforcement,” Osman said. “So no, I don’t support all law enforcement.”

Wilson said it’s also just bad timing.

“If you want to sit there and praise them when they are in the wrong–there’s evidence of them being in the wrong, time and time and time again–the entire world wouldn’t be crying out for injustice if there wasn’t an issue,” said Wilson.

‘Back the Blue’ events will be held in Tampa near Hillsborough Community College at 11 a.m. and in Lakeland at Munn Park at 1 p.m.

