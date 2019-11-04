Breaking News
Baby sitting on drunk grandmother’s lap dies after crash on I-4, FHP says

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was arrested Monday for DUI manslaughter when she crashed her car with her 10-month-old granddaughter in her lap all while under the influence of alcohol, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Helen Mention was driving onto the westbound I-4 ramp from Mango Road in Hillsborough County on Oct. 25 when she crashed into the inside guardrail.

Both Mention and her granddaughter Harlem, who was on her lap, were injured in the crash.

The two were transported to Tampa General Hospital where the baby died three days later.

Mention was determined to have a blood alcohol level of at least .225 at the time of the crash, FHP said.

Mention was arrested Nov. 4 by FHP for DUI manslaughter, aggravated manslaughter of a child, careless driving, and violation of Florida’s child restraint law.

