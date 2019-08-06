Baby remains in critical condition after deadly dump truck crash on I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 46-year-old man is dead and a baby remains in critical condition after a crash involving a dump truck and eight other vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, just north of Interstate 4 near the Fowler Avenue exit around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Troopers said traffic was slowing or stopped when a dump truck hit a commercial truck and a Toyota Corolla and then overturned onto a van. Then it continued forward and hit five other vehicles.

The driver of the van, David Garcia, died at the scene.

A 2-month-old inside of the Toyota Corolla was rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The rest of the passengers received minor injuries. Only one was treated and transported away from the scene.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours.

Charges are pending, according to the report.

