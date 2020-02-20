Baby otter rescued in Tampa needs food, how you can help

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s no doubt little Cupid likes to eat. Right now, he’s taking in five high-calories bottles per day.

The baby otter was brought to Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa on Valentine’s Day, and he’s currently being rehabbed to be released back into the wild sometime this summer.

But, he’s hungry, and he’s growing.

The sanctuary is looking for help feeding this little guy, just six weeks old.

“They eat fish,” said Kris Taylor from Owl’s Nest. “A lot of fish. This is the start of baby otter season. We get a lot of them this time of year, some orphaned. Some crawl away from the den. We ask for the public’s help, and people respond.”

The otter needs fish and lots of it.

8 On Your Side spent some time with this cute nugget, roughly two feet long with warm, soft fur. He squirmed his way around his cozy, make-shift den of soft blankets and stuffed animals, poking his little whiskers out now and then.

“They love fleece,” said Kris, as she watched the otter nuzzle his head against a cream-colored blanket.

Cupid perked up when he heard the soothing voice of Kris, reassuring him everything is all good. She put a baby bottle just a few inches from the otter’s face, and he quickly latched on to the snack, gently nibbling on the bottle, rotating from one side of his mouth to the other.

“We need fish, and we’ve made some space for it at our location,” said Kris.

To help donate fish, please call the Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife at 813-598-5926.