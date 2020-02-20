Baby otter rescued in Tampa needs food, how you can help

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s no doubt little Cupid likes to eat. Right now, he’s taking in five high-calories bottles per day.

The baby otter was brought to Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa on Valentine’s Day, and he’s currently being rehabbed to be released back into the wild sometime this summer.

But, he’s hungry, and he’s growing.

The sanctuary is looking for help feeding this little guy, just six weeks old.

“They eat fish,” said Kris Taylor from Owl’s Nest. “A lot of fish. This is the start of baby otter season. We get a lot of them this time of year, some orphaned. Some crawl away from the den. We ask for the public’s help, and people respond.”

The otter needs fish and lots of it.

8 On Your Side spent some time with this cute nugget, roughly two feet long with warm, soft fur. He squirmed his way around his cozy, make-shift den of soft blankets and stuffed animals, poking his little whiskers out now and then.

“They love fleece,” said Kris, as she watched the otter nuzzle his head against a cream-colored blanket.

Cupid perked up when he heard the soothing voice of Kris, reassuring him everything is all good. She put a baby bottle just a few inches from the otter’s face, and he quickly latched on to the snack, gently nibbling on the bottle, rotating from one side of his mouth to the other.

“We need fish, and we’ve made some space for it at our location,” said Kris.

To help donate fish, please call the Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife at 813-598-5926.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Woman gets car back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gets car back"

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"

Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida"

Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland"

Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents"

the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks"

the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense"

Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect"

Teen shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen shot and killed"

Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground"

Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials"

IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss