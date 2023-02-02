TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Avelo Airlines is now offering nonstop flights from Tampa International Airport to two new destinations.

Travelers can now visit Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Delaware’s Wilmington Airport on a nonstop flight.

The airline said one-way fares between Tampa and Raleigh-Durham International Airport start at $39. Flights from Tampa and Delaware’s Wilmington Airport start at $49.

Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com. The airline said the new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

“Adding these two Avelo routes is a great way to kick off February, ahead of what TPA expects to be a very busy spring break season,” Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. “This marks the first nonstop route from Tampa International Airport to Wilmington since 2015, and Raleigh-Durham is a prized destination for business, education and leisure. Avelo has been a wonderful partner and we look forward to working together more in the future.”

Avelo Airlines also offers flights from Tampa to Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut.