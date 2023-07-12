TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities discussed their latest plan of attack to fill the Seffner sinkhole that swallowed a man in 2013 after it reopened for the third time in nearly 10 years.

Hillsborough County Code Enforcement Division Director Jon-Paul Lavandeira told reporters the count

“There is a sense of urgency and we’re trying to make this happen as quickly as possible,” Lavandeira said. “Once the contractor is on board with the county, there will be truckloads of gravel brought in.”

Lavandeira said crews will use a fire hydrant or a water truck to fill the hole with a combination of water and gravel.

“Rinse, wash, and repeat,” he said.

Lavandeira, who was on-site when the sinkhole reopened in 2015, said the process of filling the hole took between two and three days.

“This is about the same size hole, and pretty much the exact same location that it was in 2015,” he said. “This method of doing it, if it were to repeat it, controls it to reoccur in the exact same spot.”

When asked why the county decided against the idea of filling the hole with concrete, Lavandeira said experts determined “there is a possibility the void may shift somewhere else or grow.”

“Again, you don’t want this to happen but if it does, it’s happening in a place that we can control, we know where it’s going to happen and we can address it as needed.”

Authorities said there is no risk to neighboring homes.