HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents can now take a guided audio tour of select Hillsborough County preserves and conservation parks through their cell phone.

Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management created the tours for 14 of the county’s most popular preserves and conservation parks.

The Hillsborough FL Nature Tours app outlines each park’s most popular features and amenities. It also describes the flora, fauna and points of interest specific to each location.

The app includes maps and uses GPS to show visitors their location. The app will bring up photos and an audio tour describing nearby features and amenities as a person approaches a specific area.

“At Lettuce Lake Conservation Park, for example, the app includes photos and information from eight points of interest within the park, providing visitors details about everything from alligators and the park’s observation tower to roseate spoonbills and the ancient cypress trees throughout the park,” a press release stated.

Residents can download the app and listen at each stop, use a provided QR code on signs at each stop, or go to the drop-down menu in the app for photos and text. The app is available for free through app stores.

The 14 conservation parks and preserves with audio tours include: