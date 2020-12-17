Attorney for arrested Tampa police officer calls photo lineup mishap a ‘mistake’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Jarda Bradford’s personal website, titled “Ms. Infallible,” she talks about her credentials, including how she is an experienced field training officer.

Her attorney, Rick Escobar of Tampa, explained Thursday how a lack of training is what led to a mistake with a photo lineup while Bradford was on the job.

“Listen, were there mistakes made in this case?” Escobar said. “Mistakes were made. It’s the reason for those mistakes that I think is so crucial and so important.”

Escobar said that lack of training and a toxic work environment at the Tampa Police Department caused the mishap.

Police Chief Brian Dugan said earlier this week that Bradford did not cover a suspect’s earrings in the photo pack, which is required by the department.

The chief said Bradford later went into a computer system and blacked out the suspect’s earrings.

“This could have been overcome by some point down the road during the criminal investigation, but whenever you have wrongdoing by the detective, by the officer, it just taints everything,” Dugan said.

Escobar said the change never affected the case and an eyewitness positively identified the suspect using the lineup Bradford put together.

“That photo pack that resulted in the arrest of the suspect, no blemishes,” Escobar said.

But, the blemish is now on Bradford. Escobar explained how the 15-year law enforcement veteran has had her reputation tainted.

“You know what? It’s too late for Jarda. The damage has been done,” he said.

8 On Your Side reached out to TPD for a comment on the attorney’s remarks. They sent the following statement:

The decision to charge Bradford was not based on a mistake being made. Bradford made the conscious decision to tamper with the evidence. Bradford altered the photograph in one array after it was presented and forged the initials of another witness on a second array after it was presented. Her actions, not only being criminal, have placed the successful prosecution of an attempted murder suspect in jeopardy.

Bradford did not speak at Thursday’s press conference. She has worked at TPD for 10 years.