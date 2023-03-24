TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The suspect accused of trying to take a gun inside Tampa’s famed Mons Venus gentleman’s club went before a judge Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows the security guards at Mons Venus disarmed and tackled 44-year-old Michael Rudman early Sunday morning.

In their motion for pretrial detention, prosecutors argue Rudman should be held without bond because they say he is a danger to the community.

Rudman’s defense attorney Jawdet Rubaii asked the court for more time to review his mental health records before the judge decides whether to keep him in jail until trial.

“I do think the production of his medical records, psychologically because he was Baker Acted before,” Rubaii told the judge. “He is on strict medications.”

Prosecutors said Rudman is not legally allowed to have a gun or ammunition because Pinellas County deputies served him with a risk protection order last October.

If not for the heroic actions of the Mons Venus security guard, Tampa Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said Rudman could have carried out a mass shooting inside the strip club.

Manny Resto grabbed Rudman’s handgun as he approached the front door.

“I wasn’t gonna let this happen,” Resto said on Tuesday. “I was not gonna let him win. He was not gonna hurt nobody.”

Rubaii revealed a judge revoked Rudman’s bond for a resisting arrest case out of Pinellas County.

The Hillsborough County judge rescheduled his pretrial detention hearing for the charges from Mons Venus for next Friday.