Attorney files suit against private companies that maintain military housing at MacDill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An attorney representing families that have been stationed at MacDill Air Force Base is suing the private companies in charge of maintaining the homes on the base that are assigned to members of the military.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the Michaels Organization, Interstate Realty, AMC East Communities, Clark Realty and Harbor Bay at MacDill.

These are the private companies that own and manage base housing for members of the military.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Natalie Khawam, spells out severe conditions of mold that has led to health problems for some of the families assigned to the housing.

“We’re here now to let them know it’s time to do something,” said Khawam who claims the mold problems are not being fixed correctly when reported by the military families. “You have to fix the problem, you have to get these families removed from these mold filled conditions that they are breathing in, that’s contaminating all of their personal items, it’s contaminating everything around them,”

Amie Norquist and her family are part of the lawsuit. Norquist’s husband was assigned to MacDill and say the mold problems in their home created ongoing health issues for them and their children.

“I’m really disappointed that it’s come to this place. Honestly, I prefer to have just been able to able to move with my family and we could just move on and be healthy,” said Norquist.

The U.S. House Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday concerning the mold issue and other problems at base housing across the country.

