HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seffner home is lucky to still be standing after a fire erupted in the attic on Saturday, according to fire crews.

Around 5:30 p.m., several witnesses reported the fire at the home, located in the 500 block of Avocado Drive.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue witnessed the fire going through the roof and were able to put out the flames within 10 minutes.

Thankfully no residents were inside the home at the time.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

The cause of the fire is under investigation.