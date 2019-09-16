Attempted murder-suicide investigation underway in Hillsborough Co.

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating an attempted murder-suicide.

Deputies say they were called out around 3:10 p.m. to 2504 Siena Way in Bloomingdale for reports of domestic violence.

Once at the scene, deputies found a female who was alive but had been shot. Deputies also found a man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies say the woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

According to deputies, the two had a romantic relationship at some point but it is unclear what their current relationship status was.

This is an active investigation.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.