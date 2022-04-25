TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested on 79 combined child porn charges. One man also faces animal abuse charges.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Phillip Vanermine, 42, on 22 counts of possession of child pornography and 22 counts of in-state transmission of child pornography by an electronic device.

They also arrested Jay Goebel, 30, on 35 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as a possession of obscene material, an aggravated cruelty to animals and an engage in sexual conduct or sexual contact with an animal charge.

Deputies said they began investigating someone who had uploaded child pornography to a social media account after getting information from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Deputies executed a court-authorized search warrant of Vanermine’s home after he and Grobel, his significant other, were identified as suspects.

At the home they found additional files of child pornography on both of their cellphones. They also found videos of Goebel engaging in sexual acts with an animal. Both were arrested following the search.

“This atrocious behavior has no place in our community, nor in society,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It is illegal, it is heartless, and the work of evil. They will get what they deserve for their criminal acts, and that is time behind bars and a lifetime of regrets for this egregious and selfish behavior.”

Five dogs, seven cats, three snakes, and 11 cockatiels were taken from the home. The animals were taken to multiple shelters around the area.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added.