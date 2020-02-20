ATF agents, detectives investigating shooting death of 17-year-old in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives came and went from a Wimauma home Thursday as they investigated the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

Gunfire rang out around 7 p.m. Wednesday on 9th Street near Center Street.

The victim’s mother said in Spanish that she wants justice. The boy was identified as Alex Velasco.

8 On Your Side talked to a man who said Velasco is his nephew.

“He came out and they text him and he came out and he got shot outside the door,” the man said through a translator.

The unidentified man said his nephew had a recent dispute with kids in school.

“There were some kids trying to get in a fight in school and the kid said he was gonna come and shoot his mom, but shot him,” the man said.

Neighbors in the area are certainly upset by the murder, but Misty Campbell said shootings here are nothing new.

“It’s way better than it was when I moved here. Like I said, we heard gunfire. Nobody has been shot and killed two blocks away,” she said.

An ATF agent guided a yellow Labrador Retriever through a field across the street from the home Thursday morning, likely looking for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, as is the search for the person who pulled the trigger.

