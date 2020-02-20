ATF agents, detectives investigating shooting death of 17-year-old in Wimauma

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives came and went from a Wimauma home Thursday as they investigated the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

Gunfire rang out around 7 p.m. Wednesday on 9th Street near Center Street.

The victim’s mother said in Spanish that she wants justice. The boy was identified as Alex Velasco.

8 On Your Side talked to a man who said Velasco is his nephew.

“He came out and they text him and he came out and he got shot outside the door,” the man said through a translator.

The unidentified man said his nephew had a recent dispute with kids in school.

“There were some kids trying to get in a fight in school and the kid said he was gonna come and shoot his mom, but shot him,” the man said.

Neighbors in the area are certainly upset by the murder, but Misty Campbell said shootings here are nothing new.

“It’s way better than it was when I moved here. Like I said, we heard gunfire. Nobody has been shot and killed two blocks away,” she said.

An ATF agent guided a yellow Labrador Retriever through a field across the street from the home Thursday morning, likely looking for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, as is the search for the person who pulled the trigger.

LATEST HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks"

the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense"

Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect"

Detectives back at Wimauma home where 17-year-old boy was shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives back at Wimauma home where 17-year-old boy was shot and killed"

Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials"

IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology"

'Running the race of life:' Couple who got engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic to retire

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Running the race of life:' Couple who got engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic to retire"

Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree"

Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard"

Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing"

Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse"

Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss