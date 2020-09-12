At-risk teens swim with sharks at The Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A dozen at-risk teenagers swam with sharks at The Florida Aquarium Saturday morning, thanks to a private donor.

According to the aquarium, the teens and their families live at Metropolitan Ministries as part of their residential program.

The participants had the opportunity to swim alongside more than 1,000 fish, including stingrays, barracudas, a sea turtle and a sand tiger shark.

The snorkel experience was underwritten by Dr. Kevin Most, CMO/VPMA at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Suburban Chicago.

