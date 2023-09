HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — At least five people are dead, and two others in critical condition, after a vehicle was struck by a train on Saturday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Highway 92 in the Jim Lefler Circle area.

Sheriff Chad Chronister will give a live update sometime this evening.

This is a developing story.