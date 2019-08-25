At least 2 dead, highway shut down after Hillsborough County crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (WFLA) – Multiple people were killed after a crash in Hillsborough County Saturday morning.
The crash happened on Gunn Highway near Copeland Road, the sheriff’s office said.
As of 7:20 a.m., Gunn Highway is shut down between Copeland Road and Racetrack Road.
Stay tuned to WFLA as this story develops.
