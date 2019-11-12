Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on U.S. 301 in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a driver struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. Highway 301 and left the scene.

The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and Sligh Avenue shortly before 4:40 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a white pickup truck was traveling southbound on the highway when it struck the bicyclist. The driver fled the scene.

Further information regarding the incident was not available.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

