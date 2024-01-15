TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person died after a major crash at a Tampa intersection Monday morning, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Tampa Police Department said a semi-truck crashed with at least two vehicles in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and Lois Avenue.

One fatality has been confirmed while several people were injured, according to police. However, the number of injured people is not yet known.

The eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue will be closed while officers clear the scene.