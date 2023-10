HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is confirming one person dead following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on US-41 at Universal Drive in Ruskin.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.