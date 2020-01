TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area gathered Monday evening to celebrate a remarkable woman.

Arthenia Joyner is celebrating 50 years as an attorney but she is not just an attorney.

Joyner was the first female African American attorney in Hillsborough County and the first African American minority leader to serve in the Florida Senate.

Friends and family gathered to honor Joyner’s accomplishments and even Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was among those attending Monday’s celebration.