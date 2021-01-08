Arrest made on 2-year anniversary of double murder in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police have charged a Gibsonton man with two counts of murder Friday, the two-year anniversary of the 2019 killing of two people in Tampa.

Police say on Jan. 8, 2019, officers responded to the 8700 block of North Tangerine Place near Busch Gardens following a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Chevrolet Camaro that had crashed into a house.

Tampa police say the driver was shot and taken to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced dead while his passenger was ejected from the car and was also found to have suffered gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Based on detective work, police established probable cause charging 27-year-old Garian Brown with two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery.

This investigation is still active. Anyone with information relating to this case is encouraged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.