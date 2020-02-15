Arrest made in shooting death of man lying on bench in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man who was lying on a bench in Tampa earlier this week.

Officers arrested 36-year-old David Lee Fogg Jr. on Friday night. Tampa police say he shot and killed 26-year-old Ellis Rountree Jr. on Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. near North Nebraska Avenue and Floribraska Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a person who had been shot and then received additional calls about more gunshots being fired.

When police got to the scene on North Nebraska Avenue, they found Rountree dead on a bench with gunshot wounds to his face. Several witnesses told officers Rountree was lying on the bench when Fogg shot him.

After Rountree was shot, police say two witnesses followed Fogg as he ran away. Fogg is accused of firing several rounds at those two people as well.

During the investigation into the shooting, police found a gun they say Fogg discarded. When detectives spoke with a witness who recently owned the gun, they say the person identified Fogg as a person who knew about and had access to the weapon. The witness also identified Fogg in parts of video surveillance that was recovered from the scene, police say.

Fogg was arrested in Tampa on Friday. He’s been charged with murder in the first degree and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

No information has been released on the motive behind the shooting. Police have not said whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

