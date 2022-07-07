TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said an arrest was made Thursday in the murder of a 14-year-old girl in May.

The Tampa Police Department said 44-year-old Ronny Walker was arrested on a premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm.

Police had been investigating the death of 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander since she was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound on Floribraska Avenue on May 6.

TPD said they were able connect Walker’s vehicle as the vehicle in the area around the time of the murder. They also found evidence on his cellphone that placed Nilexia in his car around the time of the murder.

A search of Walker’s vehicle also found Nilexia’s DNA in the car.

Walker was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

