Arrest made in fatal Plant City shooting

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Plant City last month.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Sydney Road on the evening of Nov. 25. Deputies said someone took the victim to South Florida Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

On Friday, deputies said they had identified the shooter as Luis Jose Coronado. Deputies said Coronado shot the victim during an altercation at a home.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter with a firearm.

Coronado is a convicted felon whose rap sheet includes a third-degree murder charge. He’s served time in state prison for aggravated assault in connection with the killing. In 2012, he was arrested for leaving a crash with injury and fleeing to elude, and was later convicted.

