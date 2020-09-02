Arrest made in deadly Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Tampa, police said.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of North 53rd Street shortly before 1 a.m. Monday and found the man dead in the front yard.
Police quickly identified the suspect as 23-year-old Malik Maynard and found him in his vehicle on Tuesday. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police said Maynard is charged with first-degree murder. He was booked into the Orient Road Jail, where he’s being held without bond.
