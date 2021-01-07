Arrest made in deadly Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a man in December at a Tampa apartment complex.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to The Palms at Ashely Oaks apartment complex shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Deputies say following an argument 22-year-old Carl Feltus shot the man. The man was transported to Advent Health where he later died.

“With the closure of any homicide investigation, we are able to bring relief to the victim’s family knowing the person who took their loved one’s life is now off of our streets,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “With this arrest, the process can now begin to ensure that justice is served.”

Deputies say Feltus is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and felon in possession of a firearm.