Arrest made in deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 30-year-old man in the shooting death of another man outside an apartment complex in Tampa earlier this month.

Deputies said the shooting occurred on the evening of Friday, Oct. 2 after two fights broke out at the Bella Mar Apartments on North 15th Street.

Deputies said the victim was not there for the first fight, but was present for the second altercation and was shot during the ordeal.

The shooter was later identified Carlos Sharif Knight Jr.

Knight was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at or within a vehicle.

He was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, where he’s being held without bond.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss