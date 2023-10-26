TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An arrest has been made after a 73-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment located at 305 East Wellington Court on Wednesday.

Tampa police arrested 30-year-old Antelo Shavonne Simpson for the murder of Sandra Bailey.

Officers responded to the incident at around 9:48 a.m. where they found the woman with multiple sharp force injuries and upper body trauma.

Detectives discovered that Bailey “made contact with several shared associates, including Simpson” on Monday, after she got locked out of her apartment.

73-year-old Sandra Bailey was found murdered in her apartment on Oct. 25, 2023. (Courtesy: Donna Jones, Family photo)

73-year-old Sandra Bailey was found murdered in her apartment on Oct. 25, 2023. (Courtesy: Donna Jones, Family photo)

73-year-old Sandra Bailey was found murdered in her apartment on Oct. 25, 2023. (Courtesy: Donna Jones, Family photo)

73-year-old Sandra Bailey was found murdered in her apartment on Oct. 25, 2023. (Courtesy: Donna Jones, Family photo)

73-year-old Sandra Bailey was found murdered in her apartment on Oct. 25, 2023. (Courtesy: Donna Jones)

Police confirmed that Simpson was the last person to see Bailey alive.

Officers arrested Simpson Wednesday night around 11:20 p.m. and was taken to Orient Road Jail.

Simpson is charged with one count of felony first-degree murder.

“It is heartbreaking to know that a family lost a loved one so tragically,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “Although it cannot replace their loved one, I hope there is a small amount of comfort that the family is able to find in knowing that detectives were able to find closure in less than 24 hours. It is in cases like this one, that show how dedicated our detectives and department are to find justice for the victim and their loved ones as well.”