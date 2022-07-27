TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Armwood High School student-athlete’s academic accomplishments have resulted in him being selected to represent Tampa at a prestigious journalism conference in the nation’s capitol.

Kah’Mari Hill, 16, is top in his class and a beast on the football field.

“I just try my hardest in everything I do,” Hill said. “Sometimes it’s not about the brains or what you know, it’s about how hard you’re willing to go.”

With his 4.9 GPA and being a part of Armwood’s honor program, his academic accomplishments are the reason he was selected to participate at the Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.

“My counselor called me and had a letter about the Washington journalism conference,” he said. “I was so surprised, I showed my coaches and they were happy for me.”

Kah’Mari Hill, 16, attends the Washington Journalism and Media Conference in Washington, D.C.

At the conference, Hill served as a youth correspondent. He learned about the journalism business, got hands-on experience and heard from speakers like NBC’s Hoda Kotb, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carol Guzy, and Susan Goldberg from National Geographic.

Hill aspires to be a Sports Broadcaster.

“Seeing broadcasters coming to the field to interview athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady, it’s just great to see,” he said.

He said he learned about his passion while watching football and basketball games.

“Whenever I’m watching football I’m always commenting on the game,” Hill said. “Sometimes my parents have to kick me out because they don’t want to hear me.”

Here’s his mom’s side of the story.

“We were like you have to get out we’re trying to watch the game and we’re realizing he’s commentating on the game.” Anequa Hill said. “I’m like dude, you must want to be a sports journalist or something and he’s like oh! That’s what it’s called?”

The Hill family.

Anequa refers to Kah’Mari as her “number three.” He’s the third of seven beautiful children. She and her husband say Kah’Mari has always been a great child and an even better student. However, they do stay on him!

“If grades drop below an A, I let them know immediately, like hey you have an 89, let’s bring that back up by the end of the semester,” Anequa said.

She along with his and six siblings continue to push Kah’Mari to reach his full potential and they cheer him on along the way.

“I feel joy, I feel the excitement for him. I see him going places,” Anequa said.

Kah’Mari has plans to attend either the University of Florida or Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University to study Mass Communications/Journalism.