SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Armwood High School has been put on lockout after a weapon was said to be possibly on campus, according to Hillsborough County Public Schools.

An HCPS spokesperson said law enforcement and school security are investigating the situation.

Lockouts are put in place when there is no active threat on campus, but the school needs to limit movement in the hallways.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates.