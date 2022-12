HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Winn-Dixie on Wednesday evening.

Deputies said they responded to the Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway around 9:30 p.m. after there were reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators said the two suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from a safe.

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies continue to search for the suspects.