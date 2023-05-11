TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said they are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot Thursday.

Officers said they were called to the 3000 block of East Louisiana for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his mid-60s suffering from a gunshot to the upper body.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers said they suspect they are searching for has medium-length dreads and is armed with a gun. The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie with white lettering and dark jeans as he ran southbound after the shooting.

Investigators said they are not sure what led to the shooting.