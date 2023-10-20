TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police shut down a street in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood on Friday due to a possible barricaded suspect.

N. Brooks Street is shut down between E. Yukon Street and E. Humphrey Street, according to a news release.

Police believe a man ran into a home after firing a gunshot during an argument. Negotiators are working to contact the man and urge him to leave the home safely.

No injuries have been reported and no one else is believed to be inside the home.

