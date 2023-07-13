TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies used their aviation unit early Wednesday morning to locate a suspect with a warrant for armed kidnapping.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted the surveillance of 25-year-old Warren Shaquece Jenkin II, near a Wawa on US Highway 301.

With the help of the team in the air and on the ground, they were able to take the suspect into custody.

“The collaboration between our Aviation Unit and patrol deputies is exemplified firsthand in this video,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It’s thanks to their vigilance we can keep the citizens of Hillsborough County safe and protected.”

Jenkins is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, kidnapping, and felon in possession of a firearm.