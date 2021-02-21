‘Armed, dangerous’: Deputies searching for 16-year-old suspect in Tampa murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a 16-year-old wanted in connection with a recent homicide in Tampa.

According to deputies, a warrant has been issued for 16-year-old Kanye Vasnon Mordica for second-degree murder with a firearm after a Black male, believed to be a teenager, was found dead outside of a duplex in the University area of Tampa Wednesday night.

Deputies say Mordica is know to frequent the University area and Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa.

“While this suspect is only a juvenile, we believe he is armed, dangerous, and on the run, and would advise anyone who comes in contact with him to call the sheriff’s office immediately,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

If you have any information on Mordica’s whereabouts, please contact detectives at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.