‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects on the run after robbing man, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for two men they consider armed and dangerous.

Detectives say they shot another man, pistol-whipped him and stole his wallet. They then used his card at several 7-Eleven’s, WaWa’s and the Walmart on Fletcher Avenue.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects at Pin Chasers on Armenia Avenue, and both of them at the Walmart.

8 On Your caught up with Jason Rando at the bowling alley. He says the fact these two men are still running the streets is unsettling.

“I’ll keep my eye out and be extra precautious, especially if that happened recently,” Rando said. “This definitely raises awareness, I want to be a little extra precautious.”

Tampa police say if you have any information or can identify them or the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. 1800-873-TIPS (8477).