TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies say they have identified the alleged killer of 38-year-old Tonika Turner last month.

Keonte Henley, 27, is wanted in connection to the Feb. 21 death. He also has outstanding warrants for manslaughter with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from HCSO.

Turner was found dead along East 139th Street, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies have not released any information about how she died.

“I commend the work of our detectives and CSIs who worked diligently to gather the evidence and piece together the case,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I know this is a tough time for the victim’s family, and I hope this helps in the healing process as we seek to bring the person responsible to justice.”

The sheriff’s office said Henley – whose known aliases include “Ya Dig” and “Dig” – should be considered armed and dangerous. He may have shaved his head or altered his appearance in some way.

Anyone with information about Henley’s whereabouts or Turner’s death is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).