HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a homicide suspect in Tampa.

Deputies said that a homicide happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Mohawk Avenue.

A man with upper body trauma was found dead in the area, deputies said.

Detectives said Willie Frank Hunter, 43, a homeless man, is a suspect connected to the homicide.

Hunter is wanted for first-degree premeditated murder and felon in possession of a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

“Hunter should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to find him, but if anyone comes in contact with him first, please use caution and contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information on Hunter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.