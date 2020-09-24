Armature Works to become drive-in theatre next month

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA (WFLA) – One of Tampa’s most popular hangouts will soon become a drive-in movie theater.

Armature Works announced on their Facebook page that they have joined up with the Rooftop Cinema Club to bring a fun and contact-free drive-in experience to Tampa.

The drive-in theater will run from Oct. 15 through Nov. 1 and tickets will start at $22 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy.

Family-friendly screenings will take place at 7:30 p.m. followed by a second screening for the night-owls at 10 p.m.

