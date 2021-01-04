Armature Works evacuated after gas line puncture nearby

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Businesses inside Armature Works were evacuated Monday morning after a construction crew hit a gas line while working in an area nearby.

The Tampa Fire Rescue said a hazmat crew was responding to a gas line puncture in the area of W. Oak Street and Ola Avenue. Fire officials later said the leak had been secured.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The food hall was being evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

