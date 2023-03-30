CONWAY, Ark. (WFLA) — Authorities in Conway, Arkansas will share new information Thursday after a 15-year-old girl who was missing since January was found safe in Tampa.

According to police in Conway, Arkansas, 15-year-old Tanvi Marupally was found at a Tampa library Wednesday after a resident submitted a tip to the National Missing and Exploited Children tipline.

Marupally’s parents were notified of the news as police in Conway and Tampa work to bring the teen back home with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marupally was last seen on Jan. 17 near Conway Junior High School. According to Nexstar’s KARK, her family and community had been working since that time to find the teen.

Earlier this month, the community hosted a celebration for the teen, who turned 15 while still away from her family.